It’s taken a couple of days, but an arrest has finally been made concerning the racist abuse of England and Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, were the three players to miss their penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out against Italy.

Within hours of the match finishing and the disappointment setting in for English supporters, all three players were subjected to vile racist abuse on their social media accounts.

Now the Liverpool ECHO are reporting that West Mercia Police have arrested a 50-year-old.

The outlet state that the suspect has been detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, which follows the reporting of an inappropriate tweet posted on Sunday.

Rashford’s mural in Manchester was also defaced in the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat, however, the local community have since turned the wall into an area when hundreds of messages of love and support towards the player have been left.