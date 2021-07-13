Menu

AC Milan to battler with Aston Villa over River Plate’s €15M talent

Julián Álvarez was part of the Argentina National Team that was crowned champion of the Copa América. 

Despite having had a few minutes to play, the River Plate forward began to sound strongly in European football and could depart the South American giant.

TyC Sports (via Marca) reports that Álvarez’s representative is in talks with European teams who are expressing interest in the River Plate forward. So far, he has only received polls, but in the next few days, he would meet with AC Milan’s management to get closer.

AC Milan will play the Champions League after seven years, and the Argentine attacker would be a good replacement option for the attack led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 20-year-old has a termination clause of €25-million. However, Aston Villa could present an offer of €17 million to sign him, a figure that Milan will have to consider if they intend to fight for the attacker.

