In the clearest sign yet that Gianluigi Donnarumma is shortly to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, the European Championship-winning goalkeeper has penned a letter to AC Milan’s supporters.

The custodian was voted the player of the tournament, and was vital in both the semi-final and final shoot-outs against Spain and England respectively.

At just 22 years of age, Donnarumma is already one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and his arrival in the French capital will surely spell trouble for current No.1, Keylor Navas.

Clearly, the former isn’t switching clubs to become a No.2, but whether that means Navas will be moved on or used more sparingly is an unknown at this stage.

Paris Saint-Germain’s gain is AC Milan’s loss, and though there may be anger amongst their fervent support, they may be assuaged by his heartfelt letter, which journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted out.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has just published a letter to AC Milan fans as farewell: “This club will be always in my heart. It wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave AC Milan but sometimes you’ve to try something different”. ?? He’ll be announced as new PSG player this week ??? #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

After a well-deserved holiday, Donnarumma will officially sign for his new club.