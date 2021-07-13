‘Any club would take him’ – Ex-PL star makes Liverpool prediction for Wolves man Klopp admires

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Adama Traore would be a fitting “impact player” for any club in world football.

The La Masia graduate has been linked in recent times with a switch to Liverpool, though the former golden boot-winner admitted he couldn’t see the Wolves man being a regular first-team starter for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“I could not see him as anything more than an impact player for Liverpool next season,” the former Sunderland star told Football Insider.

“That would be it for me. He could have a similar role in the squad to someone like Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Traore has blown very hot and cold of late. Two seasons ago he was phenomenal but last season he was a different player. He certainly didn’t reach those levels again.

“As an impact player, any club would take him. But are Liverpool going to sign a player for a big fee, on big wages to sit on the bench? I cannot see it happening to be honest.”

The Reds are thought to be interested in bolstering their forward line this summer, with backup options Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi having failed to impress with their performances last term.

READ MORE: Celtic could replace PL-linked Ajer with Liverpool star, says ex-golden boot-winner

In that respect, it would seem relatively plausible that the Anfield-based outfit would pursue the 25-year-old as a potential alternative option to the likes of the club’s starting trio, especially when taking into account Klopp’s reported admiration.

With goals drying up largely beyond Mohamed Salah’s efforts, however, it’s difficult to see Traore as a serious target for Liverpool, particularly given the Wolves star’s tally of seven league goals in his last three Premier League campaigns.

It may then be fair to suggest that the side’s recruitment team will be broadening their search beyond the forward.