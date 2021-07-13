Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to transfer deals for midfield duo Houssem Aouar and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Gunners have long been linked strongly with both of these players as Mikel Arteta eyes a major shake-up of his squad this summer.

According to the latest Arsenal FC transfer news reported by the Sun, it seems that significant progress is being made by the club in their pursuit of both Aouar and Lokonga.

Lokonga has impressed at Anderlecht and looks like he could be an ideal defensive midfield partner for Thomas Partey, while Aouar is more of a creative player who could fill the void left by the likes of Mesut Ozil, Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal had a nightmare 2020/21 season and surely need to make plenty of changes this summer, with Nuno Tavares already joining from Benfica.

Further additions are needed, though, and it looks like Lokonga and Aouar could be in next at the Emirates Stadium.

Both look like exactly what AFC need right now and they could make all the difference for Arteta as he seeks to get the club back in the top four.