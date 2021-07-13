(Photo) Arsenal star’s agent drops major transfer hint on Instagram as deal likely to be done in 48 hours

Menu

The agent of Arsenal defender William Saliba seems to have all but confirmed they’re on their way to Marseille.

See below as Simon Collings of the Evening Standard provides an update on Saliba’s situation, with the young Frenchman expected to complete a loan move to Marseille within the next 48 hours…

Collings also includes a photo from Saliba’s agent’s Instagram, which strongly suggests they’re on a private jet heading for the player’s next destination.

Many Arsenal fans will be disappointed to see Saliba leaving the Emirates Stadium, but at least it doesn’t look set to be a permanent switch.

The 20-year-old is a big prospect for the future and can perhaps count himself a bit unlucky that he’s not had more first-team opportunities in Mikel Arteta’s side.

