ArtetaOut trends on Twitter as Arsenal go 2-0 down to Scottish minnows in first pre-season friendly

#ArtetaOut is trending on Twitter not even 90 minutes into Arsenal’s pre-season campaign. We’re in for fun season, aren’t we?

You know what it’s like at Arsenal – the fans are fickle as anything.

One minute Arteta was the messiah, the next they wanted him out on his arse. They can never make up their minds, and they’re never happy for long.

It only took Arsenal going 2-0 down to Hibernian in a pre-season friendly for the fans to start calling for their manager’s head again.

It’s only the first pre season game and #ArtetaOut is already trending ? pic.twitter.com/y2v2jAYZJD — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) July 13, 2021

Arsenal’s success this campaign will likely be determined by whether they’re able to get their transfer targets through the door.

Nuno Tavares was a good start, but he’s only going to play back up to Kieran Tierney.

If they want to battle with the big boys again and get back into Europe, they’re going to have to come up with something better than that.

