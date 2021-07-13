Tottenham transfer news: Barcelona surprise admirers of Spurs midfielder

Barcelona are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to Fichajes.

Lo Celso initially signed for Spurs on loan, before later completing a £27.2M permanent move, with that figure being reported by the BBC at the time.

Though there have been flashes of quality and it does sometimes look as though he could be Spurs’ main creative outlet from midfield, Lo Celso has struggled to have a considerable impact in North London.

At 25-years-old, you’d imagine the best is yet to come, but if Spurs were looking for a buyer, Fichajes believe that they could have one in Barcelona.

The report claims that Lo Celso fits the criteria for Barcelona as they search for a new attacking midfielder, with his past experience in La Liga, with Real Betis, an added bonus.

There is no suggestion that this is any further along than the Catalan giants being interested, but it’s one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months of the transfer window.

