Bayern Munich superstar eyeing dream Real Madrid transfer

Despite being well into his thirties, it’s hard to argue that Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is not still one of, if not the, most prolific strikers in the sport. Having racked up a whopping 41 goals in 40 games to break Gerd Muller’s previous record of 40 goals last season, Lewandowski still remains a force to be reckoned with.

However, with just two years left on his current deal with Bayern Munich, recent reports have suggested the Poland international may request a transfer away from the German champions next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who believe the world-class marksman still dreams of a transfer to Real Madrid.

It has been noted that while the player himself would like to see out the rest of his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos are still very much focusing on landing number one target Kylian Mbappe.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho set to raid Man United in hunt for Roma star’s replacement

However, should the future of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland be resolved in a way that favours Bayern Munich, a pathway for Lewandowski to complete a switch to Real Madrid next summer may become clear.

It is not yet known if Bayern Munich would sanction a request to leave, or even how much they would demand, however, with his contract running down, it’s fair to assume the player will have most of the control this time next year.

In an attempt to plan for their talisman’s departure, Bayern Munich is reportedly targeting PSV’s Cody Gakpo, who could be used as a false nine by Julian Nagelsmann.