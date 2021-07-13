Talks held: Arsenal to step up bid to complete £50m transfer after conclusion of Euro 2020

Arsenal are reportedly set to step up their efforts to complete the transfer of Brighton defender Ben White now that his involvement with England at Euro 2020 has come to an end.

The 23-year-old was an unused substitute throughout the European Championships this summer, with England finishing runners-up to Italy after defeat on penalties at Wembley on Sunday night.

This could now free up White to make his move from Brighton to Arsenal, with the Gunners now expected to try and finalise things after holding talks over a deal, according to the Evening Standard.

The report adds that Arsenal shouldn’t have a difficult time agreeing personal terms with White, with the £50million-rated centre-back said to be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could certainly do with a top signing in defence this summer after the departure of David Luiz, and White seems ideal as a long-term addition in that position.

The England international looks like he has his best years ahead of him and could end up being a great servant to AFC if this move goes through.