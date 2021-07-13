As Chelsea begin to prepare for the 2021/22 Premier League season, Borussia Dortmund have provided a definitive update on their position on Erling Haaland’s immediate future.

The striker has quickly become one of world football’s hottest properties, and with money seemingly no object for Roman Abramovich, it appears clear that the owner wants to deliver Haaland for Thomas Tuchel.

However, even if Chelsea are willing to flash the cash, Dortmund are going to stand firm.

According to football.london, Sebastian Kehl, who will take over the sporting director position at Dortmund from Michael Zorc, has no intention of selling the player.

“There is nothing new on this matter. He is in our plans. Erling will return this week and he will be very hungry,” Kehl was quoted as saying to Sky Germany, cited by football.london.

“He wants to play football, he feels comfortable with us and he will be eager to score many goals.”

A whistle-stop tour of European football’s biggest clubs earlier this summer by the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, and father, Alf-Inge Haaland, would suggest that his future almost certainly does lie elsewhere.

With that in mind, it’s an interesting game that the Bundesliga side are playing, given that the player could leave the club in a year’s time for as little as €75m.