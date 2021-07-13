As Champions League winners, there’s a lot of cachet for players to want to play for Chelsea, however, new signings also mean that current players need to be moved on to make squad places available.

Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a stunning start to life as manager of the Blues, winning European club football’s top prize as well as ensuring Chelsea ended the last Premier League season as competitively as possible.

A domestic title and retaining the Champions League will almost certainly be the German’s aim, as well as getting rid of some dead wood from his playing staff.

To that end, Globo Esporte cited by SportWitness are reporting that Flamengo have made an official enquiry to take winger, Robert Kenedy, on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

Given the financial situation that most clubs are facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brazilian outfit are only interested in a loan deal.

The matter is now in the west Londoner’s court, and they’ve asked for the player to return whilst they mull over a decision.

The quicker that is reached, the better for both sides.