Celtic could replace PL-linked Ajer with Liverpool star, says ex-golden boot-winner

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Celtic could replace Kristoffer Ajer with Liverpool’s Ben Davies this summer.

The Celtic defender has been linked with a summer exit, with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Brentford among a number of interested parties.

“He is not going to play an awful lot for Liverpool next season or even be in and around it really,” the former golden boot-winner told Football Insider.

“If he had the chance to go there I’m sure it would suit all parties and for that reason, would probably be an easy one to get over the line.

“Celtic could probably cover his wages and Liverpool would probably not demand a big transfer fee as they signed him for a relatively low amount.

“He could be the ideal replacement for Ajer.”

The winter window signing for Jurgen Klopp’s men was acquired alongside Ozan Kabak on loan in order to help shore up the club’s defence following a particularly torrid injury crisis.

In normal circumstances, this would appear to be a deal the Scottish outfit would be likely to pull off, particularly given the fact that the former Preston North End star didn’t feature once for the Merseysiders.

That having been said, Klopp has reportedly identified a future at Anfield for the Englishman, after letting Kabak return to Schalke despite an £18m option-to-buy clause being present.

It could, of course, be a transfer tactic on the club’s part to encourage relatively high bids for the player Celtic had previously courted before Liverpool’s interjection in the winter window.