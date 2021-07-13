Chelsea ace continues to criticize Brazilians who rooted against them to lose against Argentina in Copa America final

Brazil fell to Argentina in the Copa America final 1-0 as the Argentines won their first trophy since 1993.

Nearly every football fan, even those in Brazil, supported Argentina as at 34-years-old, Messi only has two opportunities to win an international trophy for his country with the FIFA World Cup next year and the Copa America this summer.

However, seeing Brazilians root against the national team didn’t sit well with some of the players like Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva made their thoughts known against those rooting for them to lose.

Nonetheless, the Chelsea FC defender had a follow-up message to the Brazilians who wanted the national team to lose. In a statement on social media that TNT Sports Brazil relaid, Silva once again criticized those in Brazil who wished their downfall.

“For those who supported and suffered with us, here is my thank you!! May God bless you. Ahhh, and for those who supported against, I hope you are happy!!! Whatever your intention (interviews, tickets to take children and friends to the games, shirts, or photos),” Silva wrote.

The Seleção and Silva now focus on qualifying for the World Cup next year and winning the tournament since it will likely be his last.