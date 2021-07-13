Chelsea ace agrees personal terms with Italian giants with lowball opening bid made

Napoli have agreed terms with Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, with an official bid already have been made.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who believe that the Serie A giants are keen on getting Emerson through the door this summer.

Emerson, who was born in Santos, Brazil, but plays for Italy, with whom he competed in the Euro 2020 final, is surplus to requirements at Chelsea.

He has little prospect of forcing his way into the starting XI ahead of Ben Chilwell, with even Marcos Alonso being preferred by manager Thomas Tuchel.

As a result, a summer exit could be on the cards, with Todo Fichajes under the impression that personal terms have already been agreed with Napoli.

Though that may make it sound as though this one is advanced, the report does note that the bidding is currently at just €10M (£8.5M) – with you’d imagine is some way short of Chelsea’s valuation.

Emerson is 26-years-old and just played in a triumphant European Championship final. The reported €10M will surely have had Marina Granovskaia and co cracking up.

