Chelsea star intent on leaving PL outfit this summer as Serie A giants eyed as ideal destination

Tiemoué Bakayoko is reportedly set on leaving Chelsea this summer, with Thomas Tuchel said to not see the Frenchman’s future at Stamford Bridge.

It’s an eventuality that’s apparently ideal for the former Monaco star, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with it being claimed that the midfielder has his heart set on a switch to AC Milan, where he plied his trade on loan in the 2018/19 campaign.

The publication adds that negotiations are ongoing between the Italian giants and the Champions League-holders, with both parties seemingly keen on a deal being arranged.

With Chelsea being linked with European superstar Erling Haaland, building up funds by selling the deadwood is a well-advised move on the club’s part.

The Norwegian forward is likely to command a fee in excess of £100m for the side able to take a punt before his more modest release clause kicks in next summer.

Regardless, with the likes of Euros-winner Jorginho and N’Golo Kante on the books at the London outfit, Tuchel’s side is currently well-stocked in the department of deep-lying midfielders, which certainly suggests they can afford to see Bakayoko leave in the window.