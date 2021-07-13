Menu

Concern for Chelsea as promising youngster stalls over signing contract extension

Chelsea FC
Chelsea prospect Tino Livramento is yet to give the green light to a new contract, according to The Secret Scout.

Livramento is the reigning Chelsea Academy Player of the Year, which counts for plenty when you consider previous winners include Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori.

The wing-back has all the makings of a future Chelsea star, so you imagine those pulling the strings at Stamford Bridge would be mightily keen to keep him around.

However, The Secret Scout has today claimed that Livramento is stalling on signing a new contract – or rather so it’s suggested. Here’s the information posted in full.

Tino Livramento in action for Chelsea
It sounds as though Livramento has an offer on the table but is yet to respond, which suggests that there’s hesitation from his side. That’s bad news for Chelsea.

Whether he wants more cash, a guarantee of game-time or a loan remains to be seen, but there’s evidently something standing between Livramento and putting pen to paper.

Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech ought to waste no time getting to the bottom of it, else they could find themselves with another Tariq Lamptey situation…

