Medical Friday: Chelsea star on the verge of departing with two year contract prepared

Chelsea FC
Olivier Giroud will undergo a medical in Italy on Friday before officially becoming an AC Milan player, reports Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Giroud has been an exemplary servant to Chelsea since signing from Arsenal back in January 2017.

While the Blues have been fortunate to have such a great striker in reserve for so long, you can hardly blame the 34-year-old for wanting to play regular football while still at the top of his game.

AC Milan now looks certain to be the next step for the France international, with Mohamed Bouhafsi taking to Twitter to reveal that the medical will be taken in Italy this Friday.

MORE: Chelsea star intent on leaving PL outfit this summer as Serie A giants eyed as ideal destination

European champion Olivier Giroud is set to join AC Milan
The RMC Sport reporter notes that Giroud will pen a two-year deal with the Rossoneri, with Sky Sports reporting that Chelsea will receive £1.7M (€2M) in exchange.

Assuming Giroud’s race is run in the Premier League, he will depart with a total of 90 goals in 255 appearances, with four FA Cup wins, as well as the Champions League and Europa League under his belt.

Not to mention THAT scorpion kick…

