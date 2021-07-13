Chelsea star’s agent confirms transfer approaches

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho appears to have confirmed transfer interest from Juventus in quotes carried in a report from Calciomercato.

The Italy international has just had a superb season, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and then Euro 2020 with the Italian national team, showing what an important player he is for club and country.

MORE: Chelsea in pole position to beat Man Utd to signing of Barcelona star

Jorginho could clearly be a top signing for a club like Juventus, and it seems his representative Joao Santos has admitted there have been approaches from some clubs, though he didn’t name anyone in particular even if he was responding to a question about Juve.

Chelsea fans may be reassured to see, however, that his agent still seems confident that his client will be at Stamford Bridge next season.

“I confirm it, these interests have arrived,” Santos said.

“Of course, at 29 he can do very well in all the top European clubs and many are interested in him.

“He has a two-year contract, and it’s all in the hands of the club. There is the World Club Championship, there is the European Super Cup.

“For a footballer these are important goals. But, the transfer market is always the transfer market and if a major club comes forward seriously with Chelsea then we will evaluate.

“At the moment, Jorginho will play it at Chelsea next season.”

Jorginho hasn’t always been an automatic starter at Chelsea, with other big names like N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic also challenging for spots in midfield.

Still, these last few months have surely shown any doubters just how good a player he is.