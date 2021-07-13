Menu

Chelsea offer cash-plus-player transfer deal for Serie A star

Chelsea have reportedly offered Kurt Zouma to Roma in a bid to seal the transfer of centre-back Gianluca Mancini.

The 25-year-old has caught the eye in Serie A in recent times, even if he’s not exactly the biggest name, and it seems Chelsea are keen to add him to their squad this summer.

According to Il Romanista, the Blues hope to try using Zouma as bait in this deal, in what could be smart business by the west London giants if they pull it off.

Zouma hasn’t managed to establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge despite being on the club’s books for many years now, with the Frenchman going out on loan a few times.

Gianluca Mancini in action for Roma
Gianluca Mancini in action for Roma
Chelsea surely have better options like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen ahead of Zouma now, so it makes sense for them to try using him in an exchange deal if possible.

Mancini could be an upgrade in Thomas Tuchel’s defence if this deal can go through, with CFC likely to need to think about a long-term successor to Thiago Silva in the near future.

