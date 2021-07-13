With just a few days to go until ‘freedom day’ and the knowledge that capacity crowds will be allowed back into football stadiums, a number of English Football League clubs have had to postpone their pre-season friendlies after a coronavirus outbreak.

It’s a devastating blow and has come at the worst possible time, and it isn’t clear at this stage just how long it will be before Gillingham, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers can continue with their preparations for the 2021/22 league campaign.

According to the Daily Mirror, Doncaster’s friendly against Spennymoor Town had to be cancelled because of one player from the League One club testing positive, and several others remaining in isolation, meaning an inability to field a side.

Gillingham have called off their games against QPR and Peterborough after an outbreak, whilst Bradford City are unable to play at Eccleshill United after a positive case was detected at the non-league outfit.

It doesn’t bode well for the opening up of full stadiums in just under a week’s time.