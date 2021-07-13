Crystal Palace star with expired contract not set to be offered new terms as part of Viera’s new-look outfit

Crystal Palace are set to offer Joel Ward a new contract ahead of the next Premier League campaign.

This comes from the Evening Standard, with the 31-year-old defender’s contract having expired this summer.

Star player Andros Townsend is expected to seek pastures new, despite his reported desire to remain at Selhurst Park, after his terms likewise ended last season.

“At this stage of my career it has to be the right move,” the former Newcastle United man told ITV Sport (via Evening Standard).

“There has to be a clear path to game time, I have to suit the style of play and the manager has to want me.

“My family have to be happy in their new surroundings so yeah a lot of thinking goes into this move which is why I am still without a club at the beginning of July.”

It’s not clear how many former players will be recalled to new boss Patrick Viera’s squad, with the manager potentially needing a number of new faces to make up for the loss of squad depth.