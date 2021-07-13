When TV cameras covering the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy found a ‘Mrs Grealish 69’ in the crowd during the match, she was always destined to become a viral sensation.

After some sterling detective work by various media outlets, the supporter in question, 28-year-old Darcie Philp, has suggested that the England midfielder is simply playing hard to get.

The Daily Star note that Philp has become an overnight star thanks to a rather suggestive shirt which she claimed was her sisters.

It isn’t known at this stage if Grealish himself is aware of Philp’s attempt to attract his attention, though his girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, is unlikely to be best pleased at a blatant attempt to get her man to stray.

Given that the new Premier League season is only a few weeks away, the Aston Villa captain will be straight back into training after his holiday, meaning that ‘Mrs Grealish’ is likely to be out of luck on this occasion.