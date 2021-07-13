Ex-Liverpool star attracting transfer battle between three Premier League outfits

Ozan Kabak impressed on his loan spell at Liverpool, having joined Jurgen Klopp’s men midway through the campaign to help shore up a backline savaged by injuries.

The Turkey international’s brief but applaudable spell in the English top-flight apparently caught a number of eyes, with InsideFutbol claiming that the trio of Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are all interested.

Despite the 21-year-old’s best efforts in Merseyside, the Reds did not take advantage of his £18m option-to-buy clause, allowing the defender to return to parent club Schalke.

READ MORE: West Ham prepared to let former Dortmund ace depart on a free

Being reportedly available for a fee of €15m, the centre-half could enjoy a return to the Premier League for a bargain fee for the side willing to take a punt.

Should Kabak replicate the form that saw him be a solid stand-in for starters Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez at Anfield, a club could be set to benefit from a quality option next term.