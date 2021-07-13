Ex-PL star makes Tottenham transfer prediction as Spurs close in on first signing

Frank McAvennie has predicted that Tottenham will announce two signings next week following the end of the European Championship.

The London-based outfit have been most recently linked with adding Danny Ings to their ranks this summer as a potential partner to Harry Kane up front.

“Well there were never going to be any signings from the Euros while it was going on,” the former Scotland international told Football Insider.

“That never happens. I think next week we’ll be talking about a couple of signings.

“I hope for their sake they can announce one or two. The fans are getting restless.

“They have been waiting for a manager and got him, now the Euros are over.

“Now is the time to get it sorted. It sounds like Tomiyasu is getting closer.

“So maybe they will get him and then someone who has been at the Euros, the clock is ticking.”

According to the publication in question, Spurs are thought to be close to announcing the signing of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

With the Euros having drawn to a close and ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo handed the vacant hotseat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it’s likely that the club will begin to move to secure their ideal transfer targets.

Though many Premier League outfits – not to mention those abroad – will no doubt be struggling to engage in a prolific transfer window, it can be safely assumed that a few signings will begin to pop out of the woodwork in the near future.

Following a poor campaign the prior term, one might fairly predict that Tottenham will be aiming to bring in a few new faces with the goal of breaking back into the top four.