Exciting striker linked with Man United now set to complete €15m transfer to Ajax

Sometimes there can be perfectly normal reasons for it, but there will always be a concern when a potential transfer is delayed due to a player stalling on signing the contract.

It’s natural to think that they may be looking to secure a better offer from somewhere else, and that’s exactly what Soccer News NL had reported when it came to Kamaldeen Sulemana and his potential move to Ajax.

They had reported that he was even at the stadium to sign his contract with the Dutch giants, but that suddenly fell through and there was a belief that he had agreed a deal with Manchester United instead.

He’s a pacey winger who likes to cut in from the left wing onto his favoured right foot, while he’s also blessed with plenty of pace so he could’ve been an exciting addition for United.

Get Football News France have reported on this more recently as some French sides had been showing an interest, but it finally looks like the possible interest from United wasn’t all that it seemed and he’s now expected to sign for Ajax in a deal worth around €15m.

It’s probably a better move for him as he’ll get to play regularly for a giant club with a history of developing attacking talents, and he’s certainly one to keep an eye on next year.