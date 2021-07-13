As Liverpool begin their 2021/22 pre-season campaign, a former club legend has told how he believes that Lille’s Renato Sanches and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez would fit right into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The German will be looking for his side to bounce back after a shocking 2020/21 Premier League season.

An incredible run of bad luck with season-ending injuries to key players was largely to blame, and only a late run of matches, when the Reds recaptured their form of their previous, title-winning campaign, ensured that they qualified for the Champions League.

John Barnes knows better than most what it takes to succeed with the Anfield-based outfit, and he believes that there are two players that would fit right in.

“Saul fits the team. He’s a midfield player who works hard, he can be attacking and defensive,” he said to BonusCodeBets, cited by the Liverpool ECHO.

“[…] For what we want – a player who’s direct, fast, quick – he might suit us.

“[…] Renato Sanches is very similar, a midfielder who used to be a winger and works hard, chases back defensively, drives the ball forward. He’s someone who could fit in as well.”

Both players are likely to be available this summer, but whether Klopp believes they would be useful enough additions is a moot point at this stage.