Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s agent breaks silence on Man United transfer links

Having now become a European champion, Napoli full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo has seen his stock rise dramatically. Most recently linked with a stunning summer switch to Manchester United, the player’s agent has now spoken about amid the relentless speculation.

Following his country’s dramatic penalty shootout win against Gareth Southgate’s England during Sunday’s Euros 2020 final, Di Lorenzo, like his fellow countrymen, will now be preparing for the new 2021-22 domestic season to kick off.

However, in light of what was a truly excellent campaign, the Italian full-back has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils are understood to be sounding out a new full-back and after being linked with Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, most recent links have suggested the Norweigan may turn his attention to Di Lorenzo.

Speaking on Radio Marte (as quoted by MEN) about the transfer speculation, Mario Giuffredi, the Italian’s agent, said: “When De Laurentiis spoke at the press conference explaining Napoli’s losses, and that all his players are transferable and that if appropriate proposals arrive, he will evaluate himself.

“If proposals arrive, we are obliged to take them into consideration, also in the interest of Napoli, because it is the president himself who has put everyone on the market. So, we feel we are on the market. If an appropriate proposal arrives it’ll be discussed and considered.

“But now they are newspaper talk, I read about Manchester United but now they are newspaper talk. If there were real things, we would be the ones to communicate it to Napoli. At the moment no request has arrived.”

Di Lorenzo has featured in 95 matches, in all competitions for Napoli, directly contributing to an impressive 22 goals, along the way.