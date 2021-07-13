Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has named Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann as a possible alternative to Harry Kane or Erling Haaland for his old club this summer.

The Red Devils could do with more fire-power up front next season, with the ageing Edinson Cavani surely no longer capable of playing 90 minutes week in, week out.

It looks like Chelsea are getting serious about signing Borussia Dortmund goal machine Haaland, as per Jan Age Fjortoft in the tweet below, so it might make sense for Man Utd to consider alternatives…

Re: Haaland I understand Chelsea are preparing a “BIG offer” to check out and challenge Dortmund’s “he will stay here next season”. The understanding is that Dortmund won’t say no to 175 million euro — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) July 12, 2021

Chadwick admits Griezmann is a different style of player to Kane or Haaland, but he thinks the France international could be a good fit at Old Trafford to give them another style of attacker in their front three.

“Griezmann is a world class player, he’s won the World Cup and been a pivotal part of the team that won that,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s a bit different from a Kane or a Haaland, more of a false nine who gets into those little pockets of space behind the striker or out wide. You’d hope that United are in for players like this and that he could be persuaded by someone like Pogba, who’s got a good relationship with him, who plays well with him.

“He’s someone who could also be on Bruno Fernandes’ wavelength too, with his movement and ability to score goals. If someone like Griezmann comes in and is available you’d hope they’d consider him as he could really add something to the squad.”

In terms of Haaland possibly moving to Chelsea, Chadwick thinks it could be a huge move by the Blues to establish themselves as serious Premier League title contenders.

“Even though they were the Champions of Europe, Chelsea were never really there or thereabouts in terms of challenging for the Premier League,” Chadwick said.

“I think signing Haaland puts them in a position where they’re there with City, United and Liverpool as having every chance of winning the league. If he offers the goals he’s offered at Dortmund I think it puts them in a great position to challenge for the title.”