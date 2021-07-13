Chelsea in pole position to beat Manchester United to world class forward transfer

Chelsea reportedly in pole position to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

A report from Sport claims that the Blues are currently leading the race for the France international as he’s made available for transfer this summer.

MORE: Chelsea offer cash-plus-player bid for Serie A star

Griezmann hasn’t quite hit peak form in his time at Barcelona so far, despite previously being a world class performer at former club Atletico Madrid.

Still, clubs like Chelsea and Man Utd could do well to pounce for Griezmann if he is available, as there’s every chance the 30-year-old could regain his best form with a change of scene.

The playing style at Barca is perhaps not for him, so Griezmann might do well to try slotting into a different tactical system at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

Chelsea need more fire-power up front after the disappointing form of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in 2020/21, while United could also do with more options in that area.

As Champions League winners, however, it looks like Chelsea have more of the pulling power at the moment and are favourites to get this deal done.