England star reveals his dad was left ‘struggling with his breathing’ after being caught in Wembley stampede

England star Harry Maguire has revealed that his father was injured during a stampede at Wembley, reports The Sun.

Maguire was influential for England at Euro 2020, being formidable throughout before thumping home his penalty in the shootout.

The Manchester United defender can hold his head high in wake of the tournament, but the same can’t be said for many of the England fans at Wembley on Sunday.

You likely will have seen the scenes, with fans forcing their way through barriers without a ticket and damaging property all around London.

Unfortunately, England star Maguire has now revealed that his own father was caught up in the madness.

Maguire is quoted by The Sun saying:

“My dad was in the stampede. I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn’t go to the game. It was scary — he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match.”

“I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to Dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most. I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“My dad’s a big fan — he got on with it. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss.”

Some have already ended up in handcuffs, but the fallout from the behaviour we saw on Sunday cannot end there. A full scale investigation needs to be launched.

It sounds as though Maguire’s dad escaped without serious injury, even if he is a little sore. History has proven that not everyone is so lucky in situations of this kind.

