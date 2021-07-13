Club delete tweet hinting at transfer swoop for player also linked with Arsenal & Tottenham

Napoli have deleted an intriguing tweet that perhaps hints they’re set to seal a transfer move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

Make of this what you will, but see below for a screen grab of the deleted tweet by Napoli, which perhaps looks like some botched attempt at an announcement post…

The fact that it’s now deleted might mean it was just a mistake, or it might offer some encouragement to Arsenal and Tottenham, who have both recently been linked with Isco by the Daily Mirror.

The Spain international hasn’t been at his best in recent times, despite having great potential, and it makes sense that he could now be moving on from Madrid.

If Arsenal could get Isco back to his best, he’d make a fine signing to replace recently-departed trio Mesut Ozil, Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos at the Emirates Stadium, giving them some much-needed creativity in the middle of the park.

Spurs might also benefit from such a signing, with the north London giants likely to rebuild this summer after a change in manager following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Isco could in theory provide Tottenham with the spark they’ve been lacking since the departure of playmaker Christian Eriksen.