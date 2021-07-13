Medical today: Jadon Sancho to take final steps to complete Man Utd transfer following Euro 2020 heartache

Jadon Sancho is reportedly set to put the finishing touches on his transfer to Manchester United by undergoing his medical at Carrington today.

The England international missed a penalty for his country in their shoot-out defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, but can now focus on the next club season.

According to the Daily Mail, United and Borussia Dortmund have already agreed a deal for Sancho, but he’s now set to complete the final formalities before becoming a United player.

The Red Devils could do with a signing like Sancho to boost their options in attack, with the 21-year-old surely an upgrade on the likes of Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Man Utd will no doubt hope, however, that Sancho can put his Euro 2020 woes behind him and not let it affect his confidence next season.

Judging from how Sancho has performed in his career so far, he is a huge talent with a big personality who should be able to get back to his best soon.

It seems far from ideal preparation for the player, however, as he returns to English football after four years in Germany.