Though his move isn’t yet official, it’s believed that Jadon Sancho will soon sign for Manchester United, and that deal is clearly affecting other members of the first-team squad.

With finances and squad positions having to be balanced in order to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the best chance of success in the 2021/22 season, as many as seven players may have to go out on loan.

The Old Trafford outfit are getting closer to winning silverware under the Norwegian, however, to this point, a maiden title has eluded them.

Sancho’s arrival could help them finally get over the line in that regard, but according to The Sun and the Manchester Evening News, that will come at the expense of having to move on the likes of Tahiti Chong, James Garner, Brandon Williams, Ethan Galbraith, Dylan Levitt, Matej Kovar and Di’Shon Bernard.

Chong is going to spend the new season at Birmingham City, whilst it’s believed that Rangers are interested in securing Garner’s services.

At present, the futures of the other Red Devils are yet to be decided, though time is of the essence given that the club is already back in pre-season training.