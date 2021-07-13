Joe Gomez explains critical factor that helped him get through injury rehab as Liverpool star back in team training

Joe Gomez has hailed his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk for the mutual support offered whilst the pair were out of action last season with long-term injuries.

This comes from Liverpoolfc.com (via Empire of the Kop), with the Englishman having since joined his fellow teammates in Austria for Liverpool’s pre-season training camp.

“There were so many moments, right at the beginning, when [Virg and me] were at home on the sofa and couldn’t move, and we were FaceTiming and speaking about things,” the England international was quoted as saying.

“It’s someone to relate to, to vent to at times when you’re frustrated, so it was massive.

“I think we’re both thankful to have had each other; it was cruel circumstances, but it definitely made things easier.”

The duo had been ruled out for the season, with the 24-year-old suffering an injury on international duty and the Dutchman rupturing his ACL following a challenge from Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby last year.

Both players, much to the relief of Liverpool’s coaching staff and fans alike, have since returned to team training and look set to potentially play a part in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, providing that there are no further complications.

With a full-strength squad likely to be at the manager’s disposal ahead of the start of the Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping to witness a far more assured campaign from his men.

The impact of Van Dijk’s return in particular will likely be considerable for an outfit who have looked at times lost without their Dutch talisman.