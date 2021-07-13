“Joke of a decision!” Selection of Man United fans react as star snubbed for Euros’ Team of Tournament

After coming so close to becoming his country’s hero following his final goal against Italy, England and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw appeared nailed on to feature in the Euros’ Team of the Tournament (TOTT). However, with the squad recently announced, some fans have been left shocked to see Shaw has been ignored, with Italy’s Leandro Spinazzola named in his place, instead.

?? Introducing the official Team of the Tournament for #EURO2020 Who would be your captain? ? pic.twitter.com/goGLi6qQzj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 13, 2021

Spinazzola enjoyed an excellent campaign and had he not have snapped his Achilles tendon in the quarter-finals, would have been certain to be crowned the competition’s best left-back.

However, ruled out for his country’s final two games, Spinazzola was desperately unlucky to see his tournament end early and in devasting fashion.

Shaw, however, who featured throughout, like Spinazzola, was also superb.

Excellent in attack, composed in possession and resolute in defence, it’s hard to pick out a bad moment for the United full-back.

However, shockingly, Shaw has been snubbed for a place among this summer’s TOTT and now some fans have reacted.

Luke Shaw not named in the UEFA team of the tournaments is a shambles….Spinazzola was fantastic but he got injured in the quarter finals. Shaw did it all tournament. That’s a joke of a decision tbf — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 13, 2021

Man utd players never get the credit they deserve — CLEEP (@19Ahmed64) July 13, 2021

When you see that Luke Shaw hasn’t made it into the #EURO2020 Team of the Tournament… pic.twitter.com/XqVDatPOmG — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 13, 2021

Shaw was player of the tournament and he’s not in there ? — Mo eli (@Moziseli) July 13, 2021

Shaw Robbed — Alfie Fischer (@fischer_alfie) July 13, 2021

the disrespect luke shaw always received maan..????

just because italy win it, doesn’t mean spinazzola is any better than shaw the whole tournament — Kennaldo Cokokinarto (@KennaldoC) July 13, 2021