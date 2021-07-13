Menu

“Joke of a decision!” Selection of Man United fans react as star snubbed for Euros’ Team of Tournament

After coming so close to becoming his country’s hero following his final goal against Italy, England and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw appeared nailed on to feature in the Euros’ Team of the Tournament (TOTT). However, with the squad recently announced, some fans have been left shocked to see Shaw has been ignored, with Italy’s Leandro Spinazzola named in his place, instead.

Spinazzola enjoyed an excellent campaign and had he not have snapped his Achilles tendon in the quarter-finals, would have been certain to be crowned the competition’s best left-back.

However, ruled out for his country’s final two games, Spinazzola was desperately unlucky to see his tournament end early and in devasting fashion.

Shaw, however, who featured throughout, like Spinazzola, was also superb.

Excellent in attack, composed in possession and resolute in defence, it’s hard to pick out a bad moment for the United full-back.

However, shockingly, Shaw has been snubbed for a place among this summer’s TOTT and now some fans have reacted.

