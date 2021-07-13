Jose Mourinho set to raid Man United in hunt for Roma star’s replacement

According to recent reports, Italian side Roma is considering approaching Manchester United over a summer loan move for left-back Alex Telles.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Brazilian full-back is on Roma’s shortlist as possible options to replace injured first-teamer, Leandro Spinazzola.

After snapping his Achilles tendon during his country’s quarter-final tie against Belgium in this summer’s Euros 2020, Spinazzola will now be forced out of action for most of the new 2021-22 season.

In a desperate attempt to replace the stricken full-back, former Man United manager Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be looking at possible stand-ins.

Calciomercato believe Ramy Bensebaini, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, is the Portuguese manager’s first-choice, but with the player likely to cost around £25.6m (€30m), cheaper options may be required.

Seemingly reluctant to stump up the funds required to prize Bensebaini away from Germany, Roma is now understood to be targeting Man United’s Telles on loan.

Telles only joined the Red Devils last summer, however, following the stunning form of first-choice full-back Luke Shaw, the South American has been more or less resigned to a bit-part role.