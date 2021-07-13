La Liga giants set to make decision on Manchester United-linked star as contract expiry looms

Manchester United are thought to be the frontrunner for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane’s signature this summer.

With the two clubs yet to agree on a deal, however, as the Red Devils are reportedly unwilling to meet the La Liga giants’ asking price of €60m, the Frenchman’s potential switch in the immediate window could be in some jeopardy.

This comes from Marca (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the defender is willing to bide his time in Spain and make the move when his contract expires next summer if necessary.

Having already committed a significant fee towards the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, it’s not clear whether Manchester United have enough in the way of capital remaining to launch a bid for the World Cup-winner.

A potential extension of his stay in the Spanish capital is not entirely outside the realm of reality, according to the outlet in question, however, the centre-half is thought to be seriously considering alternative options after the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

Assuming that Madrid could negotiate a fee at least close to their desired asking price, one might imagine that Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit would be prepared to take a lower fee for the player if it meant the club avoided losing him on a free next year.