Leeds set to make move for PL rival’s star in potential third summer transfer

Leeds United have reportedly made a move for Newcastle United shotstopper Freddie Woodman.

This comes from the Yorkshire Evening Post (via Sportlens), with the publication claiming that the West Yorkshire outfit have eyed the goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Kiko Casilla.

The 34-year-old has been sent on loan to Elche in the Spanish top-flight, with Marcelo’s Bielsa’s men looking to find solid backup for first-choice man Illan Meslier.

It would mark the club’s third signing in the summer window, following the permanent acquisitions of Jack Harrison and Barcelona’s Junior Firpo.

Leeds are thought to be also looking to bolster their midfield in order to provide cover for key man Kalvin Phillips.