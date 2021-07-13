Arsenal news: Leicester City to offer Gunners target monster contract in hope of preventing summer transfer

Leicester City have offered to double James Maddison’s wages in an attempt to keep him out of the grasp of Arsenal, according to Todo Fichajes.

Football.London have previously reported that Arsenal are considering making a move to sign Maddison, who has been hugely impressive for Leicester in recent seasons.

The Gunners have recently parted ways with Martin Odegaard, who returns to Real Madrid following the expiration of his six-month loan deal.

As a result, they find themselves in need of a new creative number ten, with Maddison seemingly ticking all of the necessary boxes.

Leicester will not allow Maddison to leave without putting up a fight, though. As Todo Fichajes report, a considerable contract offer has been made.

The report claims that Leicester have offered Maddison just shy of £200K (€230K) per week – double what he is on currently – in hope that he will reject advances from Arsenal and stick around at the KP.

The aforementioned Football.London report suggested that it would take more than £60M to convince Leicester to part ways with Maddison.

Perhaps he is waiting to discover whether that’s a price Arsenal would be willing to pay before committing his future.

