Leicester City targeting highly-rated £20m South American centre-back

According to recent reports, Leicester City is keen on signing Club American centre-back, Sebastian Caceres.

That’s according to an exclusive report from Football Insider, who claims the defender has admirers in the English Premier League.

Caceres, 21, joined Mexican side Club America in January 2020 following a £2m move from Uruguay side Liverpool FC (no connection to the Merseyside team).

Since arriving in Mexico 18-months ago, the highly-rated defender has gone on to feature in 38 matches, in all competitions.

Widely regarded as a talented prospect, the latest club to become interested in a summer signing is understood to be Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

Football Insider claims Club America value the defender at around £20m.

Although the Foxes currently have three first-choice centre-backs among their ranks, with Jonny Evans now 33-years-old and uncertainty surrounding the futures of Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana, Rodgers could look to Caceres in a bid to plan for a potential defensive rebuild.