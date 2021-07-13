Menu

Lionel Scaloni touched on the pressure it is to win for Argentina following their Copa America victory over Brazil

Copa America
Lionel Scaloni was interviewed on Radio La Red (via AS) and reviewed the entire tournament just a few hours after landing in Buenos Aires and once the celebration was over. 

With more calm, the coach commented on essential details of the tournament, his relationship with the players, and the future of the Argentina National Team.

One of the first questions that Scaloni answered regards the difficulty of playing for La Albiceleste. With no trophy since 1993, there has been mounting pressure to win either a World Cup or Copa America.

“It’s challenging for everyone to play in a team like Argentina’s; that’s why you have to have an understanding with the coach and his teammates,” Scaloni said.

There’s no other player that has endured the pressure of Argentina’s failures at the international level in recent years than Lionel Messi. Scaloni touched on Messi and thanked the 34-year-old for help the squad land this Copa America victory.

“I rescue everything that Messi gave to the group. I have no words to thank, not only him but everyone,” Scaloni said.

Scaloni now has the task of helping Argentina qualifying for the World Cup next year and perhaps make a deep run in the tournament.

