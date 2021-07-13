With only a few weeks left until the start of the Premier League campaign, Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side have almost certainly been getting excited by the notion of a full Anfield to welcome them, however, that’s destined not to be the case.

Despite the government preparing to confirm that football grounds can go back to capacity after 18 months of little to no supporters inside stadiums, the Liverpool ECHO are reporting that there will be some restrictions in the safety zones at Anfield.

What that means for the club is that, for the meantime at least, some supporters will still be unable to attend matches.

“Liverpool FC is continuing with its preparations to welcome back supporters for the new season, following the government’s latest announcement,” a club statement, cited by the Liverpool ECHO, said.

“After a season without supporters, both home and away fans are expected to return for 2021-22 at the homes of both the men’s and women’s teams, Anfield and Prenton Park.

“Working closely with city partners Liverpool City Council, Wirral Council, Merseyside Police and Spirit of Shankly, the club will continue to prioritise the safety of returning supporters, staff, players and local communities.

“LFC will also continue to work with football’s governing bodies to adhere to their current guidelines and advice regarding any safety restrictions.

“The Premier League has advised that some restrictions with existing safety zones will remain in place, which may have a small impact on the overall capacity at Anfield. The club is working through its matchday plans and will update fans accordingly and ahead of the start of the season.”

That’s likely to come as a huge blow to all concerned, particularly as the home support is always so fervent, and Klopp has a knack of feeding off of the energy that the fans create.

It’s not clear at this stage how long the restrictions will remain in place, but the sooner they’re lifted, the better for all concerned.