Man City approach Southampton for experienced striker

Following a reported impasse with Tottenham Hotspur for star striker Harry Kane, recent reports have suggested Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have turned their attention to Southampton’s Danny Ings.

That’s according to an exclusive report from Football Insider, who claims the Citizens have approached the Saints over a possible summer transfer for Ings.

Ings, 28, joined Southampton in 2018, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth nearly £20m.

Since arriving on the South Coast, the experienced striker has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful time.

Having featured in 100 matches, in all competitions, the 28-year-old has racked up an impressive 46 goals and 10 assists.

However, with just 12-months left on his current deal and no sign of a renewal, it is becoming a real possibility that the English striker may move on this summer.

Despite being previously linked with a move to Manchester United, according to Football Insider, it is the Red Devils’ neighbours who are looking to jump to the front of the queue.

The outlet claim that following a failed bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane, Man City have now enquired about Ings.