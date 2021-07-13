Menu

Man City approach Southampton for experienced striker

Manchester City Southampton FC
Posted by

Following a reported impasse with Tottenham Hotspur for star striker Harry Kane, recent reports have suggested Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have turned their attention to Southampton’s Danny Ings.

That’s according to an exclusive report from Football Insider, who claims the Citizens have approached the Saints over a possible summer transfer for Ings.

Ings, 28, joined Southampton in 2018, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth nearly £20m.

READ MORE: Fans notice HILARIOUS detail from footage of Roberto Mancini sitting with the Euro 2020 trophy

Since arriving on the South Coast, the experienced striker has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful time.

Having featured in 100 matches, in all competitions, the 28-year-old has racked up an impressive 46 goals and 10 assists.

However, with just 12-months left on his current deal and no sign of a renewal, it is becoming a real possibility that the English striker may move on this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Arsenal ace’s loan transfer is surely done as he poses with new club’s scarf
Bayern Munich superstar eyeing dream Real Madrid transfer
Jose Mourinho set to raid Man United in hunt for Roma star’s replacement

Despite being previously linked with a move to Manchester United, according to Football Insider, it is the Red Devils’ neighbours who are looking to jump to the front of the queue.

The outlet claim that following a failed bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane, Man City have now enquired about Ings.

More Stories Danny Ings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.