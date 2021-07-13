Man City ditch one big-name transfer target to focus on Harry Kane and €175m-rated star linked with Chelsea

Manchester City are reportedly ruling out a transfer swoop for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann as they instead focus on signing one of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland this summer.

The Premier League champions have the difficult job of replacing Sergio Aguero ahead of next season following the departure of the legendary Argentine at the end of his contract.

Aguero is one of the greatest strikers to play in England, but has made the move to Barcelona on a free, and it seems City have decided against trying a move to land Griezmann from the Catalan giants, according to the Sun.

The report states that Pep Guardiola’s side will focus on Kane or Haaland instead, though they could face a big fight with Chelsea for the latter.

See below as Jan Age Fjortoft has claimed that Chelsea are preparing a big move for the Borussia Dortmund goal machine, who could leave his current club for around €175million…

Re: Haaland I understand Chelsea are preparing a “BIG offer” to check out and challenge Dortmund’s “he will stay here next season”. The understanding is that Dortmund won’t say no to 175 million euro — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) July 12, 2021

City fans would surely be happy with either one of Kane or Haaland as a long-term replacement for Aguero, but Chelsea also need to get an elite goal-scorer in this summer.

Timo Werner has proven a big disappointment at Stamford Bridge so far, and though the Blues won the Champions League last season, they need someone who can score 25-30 goals a season if they are to be serious Premier League title contenders next term.

It would be exciting to see Haaland in the Premier League, and it surely wouldn’t be an easy choice for the Norway international if he had to choose between City or Chelsea.