Manchester City star becomes top transfer target for Juventus

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly a top priority in the transfer market for Juventus this summer.

The young Brazilian forward hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side despite showing plenty of potential earlier in his career, and it may be that he’ll soon be moving on.

According to Tuttosport, Jesus is on Juventus’ radar as they look at a number of options to strengthen up front this summer, with Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi, Dusan Vlahovic and Andrea Belotti also being looked at.

Juve already have the world class Cristiano Ronaldo up front, but it could be wise to bring in extra fire-power after the dip in form of Paulo Dybala, while Ronaldo will also turn 37 next season and surely cannot go on forever.

Jesus has a respectable record of 82 goals in 195 games for City, and at the age of 24, he can surely still improve in the near future, especially if he’s given more chances to play regularly.

City would surely do well to keep hold of him after losing Sergio Aguero this summer, however, as they’d at least benefit from keeping him on as a squad player.