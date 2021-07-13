Manchester United fans will be intrigued to learn that Wayne Rooney has offered Ravel Morrison something of a career lifeline at Derby County.

It remains to be seen if it really amounts to anything, but Derby boss Rooney is said to have offered Morrison the chance to train with his club after his recent release from Dutch club ADO Den Haag, according to the Sun.

Many Man Utd fans will no doubt be aware that Morrison was once considered a huge prospect when he came through the academy at Old Trafford, though things just never really worked out for him.

The 28-year-old has since ended up playing for a long list of clubs without much success, so it will be interesting to see if he can make any kind of impression while he’s training with Derby.

Rooney will know all about Morrison’s ability after the pair were briefly United team-mates, so it might well be that the Red Devils legend can help his old colleague get back to something like his best form.

Morrison has also played for the likes of West Ham, Lazio, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in a well-travelled career.