Manchester United preparing Jadon Sancho transfer announcement after medical completed

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to announce a transfer deal for Jadon Sancho after he completed his medical with the club.

The England international is set to join the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund after a few years of impressing in the Bundesliga, where he’s established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the final details for Sancho to join Man Utd have now been signed off, with the 21-year-old completing his medical today…

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have signed all paperworks of Jadon Sancho deal – after agreement in principle announced weeks ago. ?? #MUFC Sancho also completed his medical as new Man Utd player. Club preparing the ‘real’ official announcement with new kit. #Sancho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

Romano adds that United are now preparing a proper announcement regarding the signing of Sancho, having previously put out a fairly standard statement about a deal being agreed in principle.

MUFC supporters will be eager to see Sancho posing in the club’s colours after the remarkable rise he’s had in recent times, as he looks to have the potential to be a huge signing for the club for many years to come.