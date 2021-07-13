Manchester United star could be ruled out until October with surgery scheduled for the end of the month

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could be out of action until October as he prepares to undergo shoulder surgery, according to the Telegraph.

Rashford scarcely featured for England throughout Euro 2020, with the Man United star unfit and playing through pain towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

He was brought onto the field ahead of the penalty shootout in the final, with the 23-year-old striking the post from 12 yards.

That could be Rashford’s last competitive kick of a football for a while, with the Telegraph suggesting he could now be ruled out of up to three months of action.

MORE: Manchester United preparing Jadon Sancho transfer announcement after medical completed

The report claims that Rashford is set to go under the knife at the end of the month to repair damage done to his shoulder, rather than the striker continuing to play through pain.

As a result, Man United could be without him until October, which will be a major early-season blow for Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While United have quality in reserve, especially after Jadon Sancho’s arrival, there’s only one Marcus Rashford. Let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s back out on the pitch before long.