Man United youngster informs Red Devils of desire to spend next season out on loan

According to recent reports, Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri is keen to spend a second season out on loan with Spanish side CD Alaves.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who claims that following the young attacker’s successful spell last time out, Pellistri would like to spend the 2021-22 campaign with the same club.

Pellistri, 19, joined the Red Devils last summer following a £7.65m move from Uruguayan side Penarol.

Despite arriving tipped as one of United’s most exciting signings in recent history, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted against introducing him to the first team and instead offered him a spot in the club’s under-23s.

After racing to score three goals and one assist in his first eight youth showings and in an attempt to continue his impressive development, Pellistri was allowed to join CD Alaves on a short-term, six-month loan.

Despite only featuring in 12 senior matches for CD Alaves during last season, the youngster’s performances were largely positive.

Now, according to AS, the player himself has informed United that he’d like to remain with the Spanish side next season.